CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration To Begin Tomorrow; Details On Application Process

CEED, UCEED 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will open the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2023 and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2023 application window tomorrow, September 30, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for CEED and UCEED exams separately through the official websites – ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in respectively. To apply for UCEED 2023, candidates must have passed Class 12. To apply for CEED 2023, applicants must have finished a three-year degree, certificate, or postgraduate degree programme.

Candidates have to register and fill out the application via online mode through the CEED and UCEED websites separately. One needs to visit the official website, do the registration and then complete the application process. Candidates should enter all the correct details in the specified fields.

During the registration process, it is important to submit some of the important documents which include photograph, signature, category certificate, valid photo identity, copy of academic transcripts and others as mentioned in the form. The payment of the registration processing fee at the time of online form filling is compulsory for everyone. And finally, candidates should download and take a printout of the application form for further need.