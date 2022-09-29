  • Home
  • Education
  • CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration To Begin Tomorrow; Details On Application Process

CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration To Begin Tomorrow; Details On Application Process

Candidates need to complete Class 12 to be eligible for UCEED and candidates need to finish a three-year degree, certificate, or postgraduate degree programme to appear in the CEED exam.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 29, 2022 7:38 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CEED, UCEED 2023 Websites Launched; Registration Starts On September 30
IIT Bombay To Commence CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration On October 5; Details Here
IIT Bombay CEED Result 2022 Declared, Know How To Download Score Card
CEED 2022 Result Tomorrow; UCEED Result On March 10
CEED 2022 Answer Key: Check Release Date And Time
CEED, UCEED 2022: Application Ends Today; Steps Here
CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration To Begin Tomorrow; Details On Application Process
Candidates need to apply for the exam through the CEED and UCEED websites separately.
Image credit: Shutterstock

CEED, UCEED 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will open the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2023 and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2023 application window tomorrow, September 30, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for CEED and UCEED exams separately through the official websites – ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in respectively. To apply for UCEED 2023, candidates must have passed Class 12. To apply for CEED 2023, applicants must have finished a three-year degree, certificate, or postgraduate degree programme.

Latest: Free Download CEED Previous Year Sample Papers. Click here
Recommended: Top Design Colleges in India. Click here

Latest: FREE Webinar Series on Online MBA and job-oriented Certification Programs. Register Now 

Pearl Academy - No.1 Design & Fashion Institute by ASSOCHAM (2016-2022). 99% Placement, 500+ Recruiters. Apply Now

Candidates have to register and fill out the application via online mode through the CEED and UCEED websites separately. One needs to visit the official website, do the registration and then complete the application process. Candidates should enter all the correct details in the specified fields.

During the registration process, it is important to submit some of the important documents which include photograph, signature, category certificate, valid photo identity, copy of academic transcripts and others as mentioned in the form. The payment of the registration processing fee at the time of online form filling is compulsory for everyone. And finally, candidates should download and take a printout of the application form for further need.

Click here for more Education News
Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Student Now Seeing Themselves As 'Future Of The Country': Manish Sisodia
Student Now Seeing Themselves As 'Future Of The Country': Manish Sisodia
Private Nursing Colleges Functioning Without Official Nod; Madhya Pradesh High Court Asks For CBI Probe
Private Nursing Colleges Functioning Without Official Nod; Madhya Pradesh High Court Asks For CBI Probe
GATE 2023 Registration To End Tomorrow; Key Points On Application Process
GATE 2023 Registration To End Tomorrow; Key Points On Application Process
UGC Drafts Guidelines On Pedagogical Aspects For Teaching Divyangjans, SLDs; Invites Suggestions
UGC Drafts Guidelines On Pedagogical Aspects For Teaching Divyangjans, SLDs; Invites Suggestions
IGNOU, NSDC Collaborate For Enhancing Employability, Entrepreneurial Skills Of Students
IGNOU, NSDC Collaborate For Enhancing Employability, Entrepreneurial Skills Of Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................