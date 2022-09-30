  • Home
CEED, UCEED 2023: IIT Bombay Starts Online Registration; Steps Here

UCEED, CEED 2023: Applicants can register online for CEED 2023 and UCEED 2023 through the official websites -- ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in respectively.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 30, 2022 9:30 am IST

CEED, UCEED 2023: IIT Bombay Starts Online Registration; Steps Here
IIT Bombay has started the application process for CEED, UCEED 2023
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has started the application process for Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2023) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2023) today, September 30. Candidates shortlisted in UCEED can apply for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur. CEED qualified candidates, however, will be granted admission to Master of Design (MDes) and PhD programmes in Design.

Latest: UCEED Previous Year Sample Papers. Click here | UCEED 2023 Preparation Tips, Click here
Recommended: Top Design Colleges in India. Click here
Must Read: Internship: Online Work-From-Home Jobs For Students In Marketing, Design, NGOs. Read More 

Applicants can register online for CEED 2023 and UCEED 2023 through the official websites -- ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in respectively. Candidates must have qualified Class 12 to apply for UCEED 2023, while to apply for CEED 2023, the applicant must have completed a three-year degree, certificate or a postgraduate degree programme.

Steps To Fill UCEED Application Form 2023

Step 1: Visit the UCEED online registration portal -- uceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Fill UCEED 2023 registration form

Step 3: Upload the required documents

Step 4: Pay the application fee

Step 5: Download the UCEED registration form 2023 and take the printout

Steps To Fill CEED Registration Form 2023

Step 1: Visit the CEED online registration portal -- ceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Fill the CEED 2023 application form

Step 3: Upload the required documents

Step 4: Pay the application fee

Step 5: Download the CEED 2023 application form and take the printout

