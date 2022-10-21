  • Home
CEED, UCEED 2023: IIT Bombay To Close Registration Without Late Fee Today

CEED, UCEED 2023 exam online registration window without late fee will be closed today. Candidates can submit the online application form through- ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 21, 2022 12:46 pm IST

CEED, UCEED 2023 exam online registration will be closed today.
Image credit: Shutterstock

CEED, UCEED 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will close the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam (UCEED) online registration window today, October 21. Candidates can apply for the CEED 2023 exam through the official website – ceed.iitb.ac.in. The online registration link for the UCEED 2023 exam is available at – uceed.iitb.ac.in.

The CEED and UCEED exam is held at the national level. The CEED exam is for admission to the Master of Design (MDes) and PhD programmes. And the UCEED 2023 exam is for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) course.

To register online candidates first need to visit the official websites of UCEED and CEED and click on the registration link. Candidates then need to enter the required details to complete the registration process. After that fill in the application form, upload documents, pay the CEED, and UCEED registration fees and then click on submit. Candidates need to download and keep a copy of the application form as it may be required for further processing.

It is compulsory for candidates to pay the application processing fee while registering online which is Rs 1,800 for the reserved category and female candidates. The registration fee for the General category candidates is Rs 3,600. Candidates can also apply till October 29 by paying a late fee of Rs 500. It is not possible to register after 11:55 pm on October 29 as the online registration portal will close automatically.

