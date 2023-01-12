CEED, UCEED 2023 Admit Card Tomorrow; Know Where, How To Download

UCEED, CEED admit card 2023 will release tomorrow

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2023 and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2023 admit card tomorrow, January 13. Candidates registered for the CEED 2023 exam can download the hall ticket through the official website– ceed.iitb.ac.in, while candidates registered for UCEED 2023 can download the admit card through the official website– uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Latest: Free Download CEED Previous Year Sample Papers. Click here

Don't Miss: CEED 2023 Preparation Tips. Check now

Also See: CEED 2023 Latest Exam Pattern. Check Now

Recommended: Top Design Colleges in India. Click here Applications Open for M.Des @UPES. Ranked #3 by QS Asia University Rankings 2023, NAAC ‘A’ Accredited. Upto 100% Scholarships. Apply Now

The candidates can apply for rectification of discrepancies in UCEED 2023 admit card till January 17. While the CEED 2023 entrance exam for MDes programme and the UCEED 2023 exam for BDes programme will be held on January 22, from 9 am to 12 noon.

How To Download UCEED, CEED 2023 Admit Card

For CEED 2023 admit card, visit the official website, ceed.iitb.ac.in, for UCEED 2023 admit card, visit at uceed.iitb.ac.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Now enter the login details like application number and password Submit it and the UCEED, CEED admit card will be displayed on the screen Download the hall ticket PDF and take a printout for future reference.

Aspirants will be allowed to enter the exam centres only if they take along with them a printed copy of the hall ticket, a copy of coloured photograph as uploaded during the UCEED, CEED application, and any photo identity card in original.