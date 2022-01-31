CEED, UCEED 2022: Final Answer Keys Of Design Entrance Tests Today

  • Home
CEED 2022 and UCEED 2022 were held on January 23. Candidates who appeared for the design entrance tests can check and download their answer keys from the official website -- ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 31, 2022 8:47 am IST

CEED, UCEED answer keys will be released today at ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in respectively
New Delhi:

The final answer keys of part A of Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2022 and the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2022 will be released today. CEED 2022 and UCEED 2022 were held on January 23. Candidates who appeared for the design entrance tests can check and download their answer keys from the official website -- ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in. Both the tests were held for two parts -- Part A and Part B. While Part A was objective and computer-based, Part B was descriptive and offline.

Recommended: Free Download UCEED previous year question papers along with answers. Click Here.

While UCEED is held for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur, CEED is a national-level entrance test for admission to Master of Design (MDes) programmes at IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee and IIITDM Jabalpur and PhD programmes at several IITs and design schools.

CEED 2022 Part A Final Answer Key: How To Download

  • Visit the official website -- ceed.iitb.ac.in

  • On the ‘Portal’ tab, click on ‘CEED Answer Key’

  • The answer key of CEED will be displayed on the screen in the form of a pdf file

  • Download the pdf file of the answer key

UCEED 2022 Answer Key: Steps To Download

  • Go to uceed.iitb.ac.in

  • Click on ‘UCEED Answer Key’ from the portal tab

  • The answer key of UCEED will be displayed on the screen in the form of a pdf file

  • Download the pdf file of the answer key

The final CEED score will be calculated by giving 25 per cent weightage to marks obtained in Part A and 75 per cent weightage to marks obtained in Part-B. CEED 2022 result will be declared on March 8.

Cut-off marks for Part A of UCEED 2022 will be announced on February 10 and the UCEED results will be declared on March 10.

