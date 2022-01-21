CEED, UCEED 2022 Exam On January 23; Check Exam Day Guidelines, Details

Image credit: Shutterstock IIT-Bombay will conduct the UCEED 2022 and CEED 2022 exams in both online and offline mode.

CEED, UCEED 2022: The Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2022 and the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2022 will be held on January 23. IIT-Bombay will conduct the UCEED 2022 and CEED 2022 exams in both online and offline mode. The exams will be divided into two parts- Part A will be held in computer-based mode whereas Part B is based on pen and paper mode.

UCEED 2022 and CEED 2022 admit cards are available to download now, candidates can access and download hall tickets from the official websites- ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in.

CEED, UCEED 2022: Follow These Important Exam Day Guidelines

On the day of the exam, candidates must bring an original ID proof that was issued by the government. If the identity proof is found to be false, the candidature will be cancelled.

Candidates are advised to read all instructions carefully, including all relevant details about the exam centre, such as an address, reporting time, etc, which are listed on the UCEED 2022 admit card.

Candidates must arrive at the examination centre at least half an hour before the start of the examination.

Throughout the CEED and UCEED 2022 exams, candidates must adhere to all social distancing guidelines.

To carry water in a transparent bottle is allowed, candidates can also carry a face mask, sanitiser in a transparent bottle, and a face shield.

During the examination, candidates will not be permitted to remove their face masks.

The frisking process will begin as soon as you enter the examination hall.

UCEED 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

Visit the official website- uceed.iitb.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the ‘Download UCEED 2022 admit card’ link. Enter your login credentials. The UCEED 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

CEED 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

Visit the official website- ceed.iitb.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the ‘Download CEED admit card 2022 ’link. Enter your login credentials. The CEED 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

Answer keys of these exams will be released on January 25. Candidates can raise objections, if any, up to January 27. After that, the final version of the answer key will be uploaded on the exam websites on January 31. CEED result will be announced on March 8 and UCEED results will be declared on March 10.

UCEED is held for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur. CEED, on the other hand, is a national-level entrance test for admission to Master of Design (MDes) programmes at IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee and IIITDM Jabalpur and PhD programmes at several IITs and design schools.