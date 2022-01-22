CEED, UCEED 2022 Tomorrow: Covid, Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow

Image credit: shutterstock.com UCEED 2022 and CEED 2022 will be held on January 23

CEED, UCEED 2022: The Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2022 and the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2022 will be held on January 23. The UCEED 2022 and CEED 2022 exams will be conducted in both online and offline mode. The exams will be divided into two parts- Part A will be held in computer-based mode whereas Part B is based on pen and paper mode.

UCEED 2022 and CEED 2022 admit cards are available to download at the official websites- ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in.

CEED, UCEED 2022: Important Exam Day Guidelines

In view of the pertaining COVID-19 pandemic situation, candidates will undergo a temperature check, they will be required to maintain social distancing, wear a mask and use sanitiser

Candidates have to reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the allotted time, candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centre after the closing time of respective shifts

Candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, including a valid photo identity proof which include a PAN card, driving license, Aadhaar card, or Aadhaar enrollment form, ration card and passport. However, a scanned photo of IDs in a mobile phone or photocopies of ID cards will not be considered as a valid photo ID proof

Do not wear any jewellery (or any metal items), shoes/footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons inside the exam hall

Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, their own stationery items, pens, wallets, and goggles.

UCEED is held for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur. CEED, on the other hand, is a national-level entrance test for admission to Master of Design (MDes) programmes at IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee and IIITDM Jabalpur and PhD programmes at several IITs and design schools.