CEED, UCEED 2022 Application Process Begins; Know How To Apply

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay begins the registration process for Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2022) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED).

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 9, 2021 2:42 pm IST

CEED, UCEED 2022 application process begins
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay begins the registration process for Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2022) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) at the official websites -- ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Applicants will be required to fill in their personal details like email ID, valid mobile number to get themselves registered on the CEED or UCEED online application portals. The last date to apply for both CEED 2022 and UCEED 2022 is October 10 with regular fee and October 17 with late fee.

CEED, UCEED 2022: How To Apply

  • Go to the official websites of UCEED-uceed.iitb.ac.in or CEED-ceed.iitb.ac.in

  • On the displayed homepage, click on the registration link

  • Enter email ID to complete the registration

  • The application form will be displayed on the screen

  • Fill the form with the asked details

  • Upload the required documents.

  • Pay the application fees through mentioned gateways

  • Download the application form for further use

Students can apply for CEED and UCEED programmes after checking their eligibility criteria. One of the basic eligibility criteria for UCEED 2022 is that applicants must have cleared Class 12th exam or any other equivalent exam. For CEED 2022 applicants must have completed their degree or diploma or postgraduate degree programme of minimum three years. The complete eligibility criteria has been made available on the official websites.

UCEED 2022 is held for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur. CEED 2022 is conducted for admission to Master of Design (MDes) programmes at IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee and IIITDM Jabalpur and PhD programmes at several IITs and design schools.

After qualifying the respective exams, students appear for other assessment rounds including interviews for their final selection for the course.

