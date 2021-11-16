  • Home
CEED, UCEED 2022: Application Ends Today; Steps Here

The last date to apply for CEED and UCEED 2022 is today, November 16. Students can apply online at the official website with the payment of an additional fee.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 16, 2021 5:11 pm IST

CEED, UCEED application ends today
New Delhi:

The last date to apply for Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2021) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2021) is today, November 16. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) will close the application window for CEED and UCEED with the payment of an additional fee today. The last date without a late fee was November 11.

UCEED is a national level entrance exam for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur. IIT Bombay will conduct the entrance examination. CEED qualified candidates will be granted admission to Master of Design (MDes) and PhD programmes in Design.

Steps To Fill UCEED Application Form 2022

Step 1: Visit the UCEED online registration portal

Step 2: Fill UCEED 2022 registration form

Step 3: Upload the required documents

Step 4: Pay the application fee

Step 5: Download the UCEED registration form 2022 and take the printout

Steps To Fill CEED Registration Form 2022

Step 1: Visit the CEED online registration portal

Step 2: Fill the CEED 2021 application form

Step 3: Upload the required documents

Step 4: Pay the application fee

Step 5: Download the application form and take the printout

