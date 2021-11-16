CEED, UCEED 2022: Application Ends Today; Steps Here
The last date to apply for CEED and UCEED 2022 is today, November 16. Students can apply online at the official website with the payment of an additional fee.
The last date to apply for Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2021) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2021) is today, November 16. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) will close the application window for CEED and UCEED with the payment of an additional fee today. The last date without a late fee was November 11.
Recommended: Download Free Previous Year Question Papers for CEED. Click Here
UCEED is a national level entrance exam for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur. IIT Bombay will conduct the entrance examination. CEED qualified candidates will be granted admission to Master of Design (MDes) and PhD programmes in Design.
Steps To Fill UCEED Application Form 2022
Step 1: Visit the UCEED online registration portal
Step 2: Fill UCEED 2022 registration form
Step 3: Upload the required documents
Step 4: Pay the application fee
Step 5: Download the UCEED registration form 2022 and take the printout
Steps To Fill CEED Registration Form 2022
Step 1: Visit the CEED online registration portal
Step 2: Fill the CEED 2021 application form
Step 3: Upload the required documents
Step 4: Pay the application fee
Step 5: Download the application form and take the printout