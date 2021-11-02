  • Home
  • Education
  • CEED, UCEED 2022: Application Dates Extended; Check Eligibility Criteria

CEED, UCEED 2022: Application Dates Extended; Check Eligibility Criteria

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has extended the application deadline for CEED, UCEED 2022 till November 11.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 2, 2021 5:11 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Bombay Extends CEED, UCEED 2022 Application Dates
CEED, UCEED 2022 Application Process Begins; Know How To Apply
IIT Bombay CEED (Common Entrance Exam For Design Courses) Result Declared
IIT Bombay To Release CEED Result Today
CEED 2021: IIT Bombay Releases Final Answer Key At Ceed.iitb.ac.in
CEED, UCEED 2021: Application Dates Extended; Apply Till October 31
CEED, UCEED 2022: Application Dates Extended; Check Eligibility Criteria
CEED, UCEED 2022 application dates extended
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has extended the application deadline for Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2022) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) till November 11. The last date with late fee for both CEED, UCEED 2022 has been extended to November 16.

Recommended: Download Free Previous Year Question Papers for CEED. Click Here

Students who want to apply for undergraduate design programmes can apply for UCEED 2022 on--uceed.iitb.ac.in. Postgraduate design aspirants will be required to apply for CEED 2022 on-- ceed.iitb.ac.in.

CEED 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have completed a post graduate or equivalent degree programme of minimum three years by July 2022.

Before applying for CEED, candidates must check the eligibility criteria for admission to various institutes as well.

There is no age limit to appear for CEED and a candidate can appear for CEED any number of times.

UCEED 2022: Eligibility Criteria

The applicant should be born on or after October 1, 1997 reserved category candidates must be born on or after October 1, 1992.

Candidates can attempt UCEED for a maximum of two times and in consecutive years.

The candidate should have passed in all subjects in the qualifying examination (Class 12 or equivalent) in 2021.

Students from all streams including science, commerce, arts and humanities are eligible to apply for UCEED 2022.

Click here for more Education News
UCEED 2019
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Result 2021 (OUT) Live: Counselling Dates Soon; Cut-Off Marks Drop
Live | NEET Result 2021 (OUT) Live: Counselling Dates Soon; Cut-Off Marks Drop
Lucknow University Extends Deadline For Direct Admission To BTech, MCA, BPharm Courses
Lucknow University Extends Deadline For Direct Admission To BTech, MCA, BPharm Courses
University Grants Commission (UGC) Invites Nominations For Chairman Post
University Grants Commission (UGC) Invites Nominations For Chairman Post
Participate In e-Exhibition On Making Of The Constitution: UGC To Students
Participate In e-Exhibition On Making Of The Constitution: UGC To Students
NEET Result: Jammu And Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Congratulates NEET Topper; Calls Him ‘Pride Of J&K’
NEET Result: Jammu And Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Congratulates NEET Topper; Calls Him ‘Pride Of J&K’
.......................... Advertisement ..........................