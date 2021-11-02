CEED, UCEED 2022: Application Dates Extended; Check Eligibility Criteria

CEED, UCEED 2022 application dates extended

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has extended the application deadline for Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2022) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) till November 11. The last date with late fee for both CEED, UCEED 2022 has been extended to November 16.

Recommended: Download Free Previous Year Question Papers for CEED. Click Here

Students who want to apply for undergraduate design programmes can apply for UCEED 2022 on--uceed.iitb.ac.in. Postgraduate design aspirants will be required to apply for CEED 2022 on-- ceed.iitb.ac.in.

CEED 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have completed a post graduate or equivalent degree programme of minimum three years by July 2022.

Before applying for CEED, candidates must check the eligibility criteria for admission to various institutes as well.

There is no age limit to appear for CEED and a candidate can appear for CEED any number of times.

UCEED 2022: Eligibility Criteria

The applicant should be born on or after October 1, 1997 reserved category candidates must be born on or after October 1, 1992.

Candidates can attempt UCEED for a maximum of two times and in consecutive years.

The candidate should have passed in all subjects in the qualifying examination (Class 12 or equivalent) in 2021.

Students from all streams including science, commerce, arts and humanities are eligible to apply for UCEED 2022.