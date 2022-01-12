CEED, UCEED 2022 Admit Cards Released; Direct Links

Image credit: Shutterstock CEED, UCEED admit cards released (representational)

UCEED, CEED Admit Cards 2022: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released admit cards of the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2022 and the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2022. Those who have applied for these exams can visit the official websites, ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in, and login to the candidate portals to download the admit cards.

As per the official schedule, UCEED 2022 and CEED 2022 exams will be conducted on January 23, from 9 am to 12 pm. The last date for rectification of errors on the UCEED admit card is January 14.

CEED Admit Card 2022: Direct Link

UCEED Admit Card 2022: Direct Link

Answer keys of these exams will be released on January 25. Candidates can raise objections, if any, up to January 27. After that, the final version of the answer key will be uploaded on the exam websites on January 31.

CEED result will be announced on March 8 and UCEED results will be declared on March 10.

UCEED is held for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur.

CEED, on the other hand, is a national-level entrance test for admission to Master of Design (MDes) programmes at IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee and IIITDM Jabalpur and PhD programmes at several IITs and design schools.