CEED, UCEED 2021: Design Entrance Tests Today, Exam Day Guidelines Here
CEED and UCEED will be conducted in both online and offline mode. The exams will be divided into two parts – Part A will be held in computer-based mode and Part B is based on pen and paper mode.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will hold the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2022 and the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2022 exams today, January 23. The tests will begin at 9 am and end at 12 noon. Candidates must bring their admit cards with valid photo ID cards and wear masks to get entry to the exam hall.
Here are the exam day guidelines candidates must follow:
Candidates will undergo a temperature check before entering the exam venue. They will be required to maintain social distancing, wear a mask and use sanitiser.
Candidates have to reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the allotted time. They will not be allowed to enter the exam centre after the gate closing time.
Candidates must carry the admit card and a valid photo identity proof like PAN card, driving license, Aadhaar card, or Aadhaar enrollment form, ration card and passport. However, a scanned photo of IDs in a mobile phone or photocopies of ID cards will not be considered as a valid photo ID proof.
Do not wear any jewelry or any metal items, shoes or footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons inside the exam hall
Do not carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, stationery items, pens, wallets, and goggles.