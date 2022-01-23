  • Home
  • Education
  • CEED, UCEED 2021: Design Entrance Tests Today, Exam Day Guidelines Here

CEED, UCEED 2021: Design Entrance Tests Today, Exam Day Guidelines Here

CEED and UCEED will be conducted in both online and offline mode. The exams will be divided into two parts – Part A will be held in computer-based mode and Part B is based on pen and paper mode.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 23, 2022 8:26 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CEED, UCEED 2022 Tomorrow: Covid, Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow
CEED, UCEED 2022 Exam On January 23; Check Exam Day Guidelines, Details
CEED, UCEED 2022 Admit Cards Released; Direct Links
UCEED 2022 Admit Card Today; Here’s How To Download
UCEED 2022 Admit Card Release Date Announced; Details Here
UCEED Admit Card 2022 Release Date Postponed; Check Details
CEED, UCEED 2021: Design Entrance Tests Today, Exam Day Guidelines Here
CEED, UCEED exams today (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will hold the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2022 and the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2022 exams today, January 23. The tests will begin at 9 am and end at 12 noon. Candidates must bring their admit cards with valid photo ID cards and wear masks to get entry to the exam hall.

Recommended: Free Download UCEED previous year question papers along with answers. Click Here.

B.Des at UPES. Ranked Top 100 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC. Top recruiters - Titan, Bosch, Wildcraft. Apply Now

Design programs at Pearl Academy. No. 1 Design & Fashion Institute by ASSOCHAM, India Today, Outlook and The Week 2021 rankings. Last Date to Apply – 6th Feb. Apply Now

CEED and UCEED will be conducted in both online and offline mode. The exams will be divided into two parts – Part A will be held in computer-based mode and Part B is based on pen and paper mode.

Here are the exam day guidelines candidates must follow:

  • Candidates will undergo a temperature check before entering the exam venue. They will be required to maintain social distancing, wear a mask and use sanitiser.

  • Candidates have to reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the allotted time. They will not be allowed to enter the exam centre after the gate closing time.

  • Candidates must carry the admit card and a valid photo identity proof like PAN card, driving license, Aadhaar card, or Aadhaar enrollment form, ration card and passport. However, a scanned photo of IDs in a mobile phone or photocopies of ID cards will not be considered as a valid photo ID proof.

  • Do not wear any jewelry or any metal items, shoes or footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons inside the exam hall

  • Do not carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, stationery items, pens, wallets, and goggles.

Click here for more Education News
Education News Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Round 1 Registration Process To Be Closed On January 24; Important Details
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Round 1 Registration Process To Be Closed On January 24; Important Details
CEED, UCEED 2022 Tomorrow: Covid, Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow
CEED, UCEED 2022 Tomorrow: Covid, Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow
Lucknow University, Affiliated Colleges To Be Closed Till January 30
Lucknow University, Affiliated Colleges To Be Closed Till January 30
85% Students Of Delhi Govt Schools Received Covid Vaccine, Manish Sisodia Hints At Reopening Of Schools
85% Students Of Delhi Govt Schools Received Covid Vaccine, Manish Sisodia Hints At Reopening Of Schools
Majority Of Parents In Maharashtra Unwilling To Send Children To School From January 24: Survey
Majority Of Parents In Maharashtra Unwilling To Send Children To School From January 24: Survey
.......................... Advertisement ..........................