CEED, UCEED 2021: Application Dates Extended; Apply Till October 31

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has extended the last date to register online for CEED 2021 and UCEED 2021 till October 31. Students can now apply online at the official website without paying any additional charges or late fees till October 31.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 25, 2020 12:50 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Application Date For CEED, UCEED Extended; Apply Till October 31
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has extended the last date to apply online for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2021) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2021) till October 31. Students can now register online for admission to the 2021-22 academic session to different design postgraduate and undergraduate degree courses till October 31 without the payment of any additional fees. Earlier, the last date was till October 24. The institute will also allow the candidates to apply online after October 31 till November 7 by paying an additional late fee of Rs 500.

Read More IIT UCEED 2021: Know Which Colleges Accept UCEED Score

UCEED is a national level entrance exam for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur. IIT Bombay, under the guidance of the UCEED-CEED Implementation Committee 2021, will conduct the entrance examination. CEED qualified candidates, however, will be granted admission to Master of Design (MDes) and PhD programmes in Design. IIT Bombay will hold the UCEED 2021 and CEED 2021 on January 17.

To Fill UCEED Application Form 2021

Step 1: Visit the UCEED online registration portal

Step 2: Fill UCEED 2021 registration form

Step 3: Upload the required documents

Step 4: Pay the application fee

Step 5: Download the UCEED registration form 2021 and take the printout

To Fill CEED Registration Form 2021

Step 1: Visit the CEED online registration portal

Step 2: Fill the CEED 2021 application form

Step 3: Upload the required documents

Step 4: Pay the application fee

Step 5: Download the application form and take the printout

