CEED, UCEED 2021 Admit Card Today, Here’s How To Download

CEED, UCEED 2021 Admit Card: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release admit cards of Common Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2021) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2021) on official websites -- ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 1, 2021 1:40 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

UCEED, CEED 2021 Admit Card: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) will release admit cards of Common Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2021) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2021) today, January 1 on official websites -- ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in. The two entrance exams will be held on January 17, 2021, from 9 am to 12 pm. To download answer keys, candidates will have to use their login credentials generated during registration.

Read || IIT UCEED 2021: Know Which Colleges Accept UCEED Score

Draft answer keys of the two entrance exams will be released on January 21 and candidates will be allowed to send feedback till January 24 (up to 5 pm). After hearing feedback from students, the final answer key will be released on January 31.

IIT CEED, UCEED 2021 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Visit the official website -- ceed.iitb.ac.in or uceed.iitb.ac.in

Click on the admit card link

Login with your credentials

Download the admit card, carefully read the instructions and take a printout for future reference

While CEED 2021 result will be announced on March 8, the result of UCEED 2021 will be declared on December 10. Scorecards will be available after the declaration of results.

UCEED is a national level entrance exam for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur.

IIT Bombay, under the guidance of the UCEED-CEED Implementation Committee 2021, will conduct the entrance examination this year.

Candidates who qualify in CEED 2021 will be granted admission to Master of Design (MDes) and PhD programmes in Design.

