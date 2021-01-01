CEED, UCEED 2021 Admit Card Released For January 17 Exam; Details Here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the CEED, UCCED admit cards 2021 on the official website for the January 17, 2021 exam. Candidates can access the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2021) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2021) admit cards on official websites -- ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in. IIT Bombay, under the guidance of the UCEED-CEED Implementation Committee 2021, will conduct the common entrance exam this year.

UCEED is a national level entrance exam for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur. CEED 2021 qualified candidates will be granted admission to Master of Design (MDes) and PhD programmes in Design.

Step 1: Visit the official websites -- ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Select the tab designated for CEED, UCEED 2021 admit card

Step 3: Insert the CEED, UCEED 2021 login Id on the next window

Step 4: Login and download the CEED, UCEED 2021 admit card

The CEED, UCEED admit card has mention of details of the candidate and CEED, UCEED exam centre, reporting time. Along with the CEED, UCEED 2021 admit card, candidates have to produce a government ID for verification process during the time of CEED, UCEED 2020 exam. Valid photo id may be a driving license, voter ID, passport or aadhar card.