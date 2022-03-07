CEED 2022 Result Tomorrow; UCEED Result On March 10

Image credit: Shutterstock IIT Bombay will declare CEED 2022 result tomorrow (representational)

CEED Result 2022: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will announce the result of the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2022 tomorrow, March 8. The result will be declared on the official website, ceed.iitb.ac.in. Scorecards will be available for download from March 12.

“CEED result will be declared on this website on March 8, 2022. The CEED 2022 Score Card can be downloaded from March 12, 2022 from Candidate portal. It is valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of the result. For more details, refer the Information Brochure. The CEED 2022 Score Card cannot be treated as a proof of date of birth, category or disability status,” IIT Bombay said.

Result of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2022 will be announced on March 10 and scorecards will be available on uceed.iitb.ac.in from March 14.

To download CEED and UCEED results, candidates need to use their user login ID and password on the result window.

CEED is a national-level entrance test for admission to Master of Design (MDes) programmes at IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee and IIITDM Jabalpur and PhD programmes at several IITs and design schools.

UCEED is held for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur.