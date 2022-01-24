CEED 2022 Answer Key: Check Release Date And Time

Image credit: Shutterstock CEED result will be prepared based on the final answer key of the exam.

CEED 2022: The Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2022 was conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on January 24. The CEED exam 2022 was held in a computer-based mode at multiple test centres across the country.

Candidates must note that the answer key for the designing entrance examination will be released as a PDF file. The draft answer key for CEED 2022 exam is scheduled to be released on January 25, and candidates will be able raise objections, if any, up to January 27 (5 pm) by logging in to the candidate portal using their registered mail id and password.

The final version of the answer key will be uploaded on the CEED website on January 31. The result will be prepared based on the final answer key of the exam. As per the schedule, the results of CEED 2022 will be declared on March 8. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the CEED answer key from the official website-- ceed.iitb.ac.in.

CEED 2022 Answer Key: How To Download

Visit the official website-- ceed.iitb.ac.in. Click on the tab Registration Portal. Click on the 'CEED answer key' link. The answer key will be displayed in PDF format. Download the CEED answer key and take a print out for future references.

CEED is a national-level entrance test for admission to Master of Design (MDes) programmes at IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee and IIITDM Jabalpur and PhD programmes at several IITs and design schools.