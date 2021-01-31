CEED 2021: IIT Bombay Releases Final Answer Key At Ceed.iitb.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) has released the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) final answer key on the official website ceed.iitb.ac.in. The candidates can access the CEED answer key by logging into the candidate portal. The CEED answer key can give an idea to the design entrance exam candidates to evaluate their performance. IIT Bombay will release the final CEED 2021 entrance exam result on March 8.

Read More|| Candidates Found Design Entrance Exam Moderately Difficult

Steps to download CEED answer key 2021

Visit the official website ceed.iitb.ac.in

Click on the ‘final CEED 2021 Answer key’ tab

CEED final answer key will be shown on the screen

Download the final CEED answer key and take the print out of the same





CEED 2021 marking scheme

The CEED exam was divided into parts- Part A and Part B. Part consisted of subjective questions in three sections and Part B was based on drawing.

The CEED exam will have negative marking for each incorrect answer which will vary for each section.

Part A

In the Numerical answer type section total number of questions were 8 out of which each correct response will be scored for 3 marks and there is no negative marking.

In the Multiple Select Questions (MSQs) total number of questions were 10 out of which each correct response will be scored for 3 marks and each incorrect answer will cost 0.3 marks.

In the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) total number of questions were 23 out of which each correct response will be scored for 2 marks and each incorrect answer will cost 0.5 marks.

Part B

It was a drawing-based section. It had a total number of five questions. Each question is of 20 marks.

CEED 2021 exam was conducted on January 17 for admissions into postgraduate designing courses offered by IIT-Bombay. Most of the candidates had found the Part B of CEED 2021 difficult and felt that they needed more time to finish it.