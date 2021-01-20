CEED 2021: IIT Bombay To Release Answer Key Tomorrow

  • Home
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) draft answer key 2021 for part-A on its website iitb.ac.in on January 21. IIT Bombay will also provide the CEED 2021 response sheets along with the draft answer key.

New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) draft answer key 2021 for part-A on its website iitb.ac.in on January 21. IIT Bombay will also provide the CEED 2021 response sheets along with the draft answer key. Design candidates can compare their response sheet with the CEED 2021 draft answer key and estimate their final score. The CEED 2021 objection window will open soon after releasing the response sheets to allow candidates raise any doubts or discrepancies related to the responses. The last date to raise objections is January 24. The final CEED 2021 answer key will be released on January 31. The CEED 2021 result will be declared on March 8.

CEED 2021 exam was conducted on January 17. It consisted of two parts- Part A consisted of the objective type questions while Part B had designing-based questions. CEED 2021 candidates found part-B of the paper difficult.

Steps to download CEED 2021 answer key

  • Visit the official website - ceed.iitb.ac.in

  • Click on the ‘CEED Answer key 2021’ link

  • Draft CEED answer key will be displayed on the screen

  • Download the answer key for future reference.

In case ,the postgraduate design entrance exam candidates want to raise any objection regarding the CEED answer key, they can send a mail to ceed@iitb.ac.in with a subject CEED answer key objection along with a proof to determine the discrepancy in the answer key. The students can raise multiple objections in the same mail. The IIT Bombay-CEED administration will look into all the objections raised and will release the final merit list once the objections are resolved.

Final CEED 2021 result will be declared on March 10. The qualifying postgraduate design candidates can apply to the participating institutes.

Earlier IIT Bombay also conducted the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED 2021) on January 17. The candidates found the exam moderately difficult.

