CEE Kerala Releases KEAM 2020 Results At Cee.kerala.gov.in

CEE Kerala Releases KEAM 2020 Scores At Cee.kerala.gov.in

The Office of the Controller of Examinations (CEE) Kerala, has published the result of KEAM entrance test. The KEAM 2020 results have been published in the official website of CEE -- www.cee.kerala.gov.in. Students who have taken the eligibility test can check the KEAM scores. The scores have been calculated on the basis of the revised answer key.

Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical, or KEAM, is held for admission to various professional degree courses in the state’s institutes. KEAM is held as a pen-paper based examination for a period of two hours and thirty minutes duration. KEAM 2020 was held on July 16 at 342 KEAM exam centres located at Kerala, Mumbai, Delhi and Dubai. Over one lakh students registered for KEAM 2020 this year.

The result of KEAM 2020 is available on the official website of CEE. To access the KEAM 2020 results, students can follow the steps mentioned below --

STEP 1: Visit the direct link

STEP 2: Insert the application numbers and passwords

STEP 3: Download the KEAM 2020 result

As many as 71,742 students appeared for both the papers of the KEAM 2020. As per CEE Kerala, 56,599 students have qualified under Engineering Stream and of the 52,145 students who opted Pharmacy course and appeared for Paper 1, 44,390 students have qualified under Pharmacy stream.