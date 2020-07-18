CEE Kerala Releases KEAM 2020 Answer Key At Cee.kerala.gov.in

The Office of the Controller of Examinations, or CEE, Kerala, has published the answer keys of both the papers of KEAM entrance test. The answer key of KEAM is published in the official website of CEE -- www.cee.kerala.gov.in. Students who have taken the eligibility test of KEAM can check the KEAM answer key and calculate their probable score to ascertain their selection.

Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical, or KEAM, is held for admission to various professional degree courses in the state’s institutes. KEAM is held as a pen-paper based examination for a period of two hours and thirty minutes duration. KEAM 2020 was held on July 16 at 342 KEAM exam centres located at Kerala, Mumbai, Delhi and Dubai. Over one lakh students registered for KEAM 2020 this year.

How to Download KEAM Answer Key 2020

The answer key of KEAM 2020 is available on the official website of CEE for Paper 1 -- Physics and Chemistry; and Paper 2 -- Mathematics. To access the answer keys of KEAM, students can follow the steps mentioned below --

STEP 1: Visit the official website of CEE -- cee.kerala.gov.in

STEP 2: On the Home Page, click ‘KEAM 2020 - Candidate Portal’

STEP 3: On the next window click on the designated ‘Answer Key’ link

STEP 4: Click and access the KEAM answer key notification and two links for Paper 1 and Paper 2

STEP 5: Download the answer keys of KEAM and tally the marks scored

Raising Objections Against KEAM Answer Key 2020

Candidates are able to raise objections against the KEAM 2020 answer key till July 25 (5 pm). To raise objections, students have to pay Rs 100 per question and support the objection with relevant supporting documents. However, the claims, if found valid, CEE will refund the amount for that question.