CEE Kerala Opens Class 12 Marks Verification Portal For KEAM 2021 Applicants

Marks verification starts for KEAM 2021 applicants

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala, (CEE Kerala) has opened the Class 12 marks verification portal for KEAM 2021 applicants. The candidates who have updated their 10+2 marks will now be required to verify the marks submitted by them. The last date to verify the Class 12 marks for KEAM 2021 is September 27, 5 PM. To verify the marks updated by the students, candidates will have to login using their application numbers and passwords. The marks data after verification will then be used by CEE Kerala to prepare KEAM 2021 rank list.

“The marks data submitted by the candidates have been scrutinized and the data after scrutiny is available in the website cee.kerala.gov.in for verification by the candidates. The mark data will be available for verification on the website up to 5.00 pm on September 27 2021,” an official statement issued in this regard said.

It further added: “ The candidates may verify their Board of Qualifying Examination, the marks obtained in the second year of Qualifying Examination for the respective subjects, the Maximum marks and the Year of Passing for ensuring its correctness.”

KEAM 2021: Steps To Verify Class 12 Marks