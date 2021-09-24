  • Home
  • Education
  • CEE Kerala Opens Class 12 Marks Verification Portal For KEAM 2021 Applicants

CEE Kerala Opens Class 12 Marks Verification Portal For KEAM 2021 Applicants

The candidates who have updated their 10+2 marks will now be required to verify the marks submitted by them. The last date to verify the Class 12 marks for KEAM 2021 is September 27, 5 PM.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 24, 2021 2:29 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

KEAM 2021: Kerala Entrance Exam Result Announced
KEAM 2021: Kerala’s Entrance Exam Tomorrow, Result To Be Kept On Hold
KEAM 2021 Admit Card Released; Direct Link, Exam Date Here
Kerala State Entrance Exam, KEAM 2021, Postponed
KEAM 2021 Postponed Due To Clash With JEE Main, New Date Later
Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) Online Application Starts; Details Here
CEE Kerala Opens Class 12 Marks Verification Portal For KEAM 2021 Applicants
Marks verification starts for KEAM 2021 applicants
New Delhi:

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala, (CEE Kerala) has opened the Class 12 marks verification portal for KEAM 2021 applicants. The candidates who have updated their 10+2 marks will now be required to verify the marks submitted by them. The last date to verify the Class 12 marks for KEAM 2021 is September 27, 5 PM. To verify the marks updated by the students, candidates will have to login using their application numbers and passwords. The marks data after verification will then be used by CEE Kerala to prepare KEAM 2021 rank list.

Recommended: Know your Admission Chances in Colleges accepting KEAM Score with KEAM College Predictor. Click Here.

“The marks data submitted by the candidates have been scrutinized and the data after scrutiny is available in the website cee.kerala.gov.in for verification by the candidates. The mark data will be available for verification on the website up to 5.00 pm on September 27 2021,” an official statement issued in this regard said.

It further added: “ The candidates may verify their Board of Qualifying Examination, the marks obtained in the second year of Qualifying Examination for the respective subjects, the Maximum marks and the Year of Passing for ensuring its correctness.”

KEAM 2021: Steps To Verify Class 12 Marks

  1. Visit the KEAM official website - cee-kerala.org
  2. Login at the KEAM 2021 candidate portal using the application number and password
  3. Click on the designated link -- ‘+2 'Marks Verification for Engineering’
  4. Marks data will be displayed on the screen
  5. Verify the details and submit
Click here for more Education News
KEAM Engineering Entrance Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NIT Meghalaya To Confer Honorary Doctorate On Shillong Chamber Choir founder Neil Nongkynrih
NIT Meghalaya To Confer Honorary Doctorate On Shillong Chamber Choir founder Neil Nongkynrih
JAC Delhi BTech Counselling 2021 Registration Begins, JEE Main Result To Be Used
JAC Delhi BTech Counselling 2021 Registration Begins, JEE Main Result To Be Used
GATE 2022 Application Deadline Extended, Register Till September 28
GATE 2022 Application Deadline Extended, Register Till September 28
IGNOU Extends Registration Deadline For July 2021 Session Till September 30
IGNOU Extends Registration Deadline For July 2021 Session Till September 30
JAIN To Help Army Personnel, Their Families Pursue Higher Education
JAIN To Help Army Personnel, Their Families Pursue Higher Education
.......................... Advertisement ..........................