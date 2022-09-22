CEE Kerala KEAM 2022 Final First Phase Allotment Today

KEAM final first phase seat allotment

The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) final first phase allotment list will be issued today, September 22. The Office of the Commissioner of Entrance Test (CEE) website -- cee.kerala.gov.in, will host the KEAM 2022 final first phase allotment list. The KEAM 2022 final allotment list will be prepared for those candidates who have submitted valid documents to prove category/community claims within the stipulated time.

CEE Kerala while issuing the provisional list had provided the provision for candidates with genuine complaints regarding the KEAM 2022 provisional category list.

Steps To Download KEAM 2022 Final 1st Seat Allotment Letter

Visit KEAM counselling website - cee.karala.gov.in Click on the “KEAM 2022 Candidate Portal” link Enter KEAM application number, password and access code. The KEAM seat allotment results will be displayed on the screen. Download the KEAM seat allotment letter 2022 and take a printout of the same.

Candidates allotted seats in the KEAM 2022 final first phase seat allotment will have to visit the allotted institute for fee payment within a definite time, otherwise, CEE Kerala in a statement said, their seats will be revoked.