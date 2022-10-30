CEE Kerala Issues NEET PG 2022 Round Two Provisional Merit List
Kerala NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The shortlisted candidates can check the merit list at cee.kerala.gov.in
Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 30, 2022 10:48 am IST
Kerala NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has released the NEET PG 2022 round two provisional merit list, the shortlisted candidates can check the merit list at cee.kerala.gov.in.
