CEE Kerala Issues List Of Admitted Candidates To PG Medical AIQ Seats Up To Round-2

Kerala NEET PG 2022: The shortlisted candidates, a CEE Kerala statement said, will now be excluded from the second phase of allotment to state quota seats.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 29, 2022 3:10 pm IST

Kerala NEET PG list of admitted candidates out
New Delhi:

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has issued the list of admitted candidates to postgraduate medical programmes upto round-2 of all-India quota. The shortlisted candidates, a CEE Kerala statement said, will now be excluded from the second phase of allotment to state quota seats. The cee.kerala.gov.in website is hosting the list of NEET PG admitted candidates.

“The list of admitted candidates up to Round 2 of All India Quota is published,” a statement on the official website said.

“These candidates will be excluded from the second phase of allotment to state quota seats as per advisory issued by MCC,” it added.

Kerala NEET PG AIQ Seats List: How To Download

  1. Go to cee.kerala.gov.in

  2. Under present active links, click on the PG medical 2022 link

  3. Go to ‘Notifications and Govt. Orders’ and click on it

  4. On the next window, click on the AIQ Admitted List link

  5. Use Ctrl+F to search the name or scroll to check the name

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) revised the state counselling schedule for the NEET PG 2022 on the basis of a Supreme Court order.

"In reference to the order dated October 21 passed by the Supreme Court, the state counselling authorities are requested to follow the schedule in order to comply with the court directions and to avoid any contempt in this regard," MCC notification mentioned. The Supreme Court lowered the cut-off marks for NEET PG 2022 across all categories by 15 per cent.

