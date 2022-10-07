CEE Kerala First Phase Centralised Allotment List Out For Postgraduate Medical Admission

  • Home
The allotment to service quota seats is not included in this phase of allotment as the finalised service quota rank list has not been published. The final category list except for the PwD quota is also published on the website.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 7, 2022 11:44 am IST

The allotment result and allotment memo will be available in the candidate portal from today.
Image credit: Shutterstock

Kerala PG Medical Admission 2022: The Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE) has declared the first phase of centralised allotment to postgraduate Medical courses for the academic year 2022-23. Candidates can check the list on the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates need to log on to the ‘PG Medical 2022- candidate portal’ by submitting their application number and password to check and download the allotment list.

On the basis of the online options filed by the candidates and their rank in the Kerala State merit list published by CEE, the allotment list has been made. The allotted candidates should report for joining at the allotted colleges from October 10 to October 13 till 3 pm. Candidates need to bring all the necessary documents specified in the allotment memo and prospectus. The college authorities through Online Admission Management System (OAMS) will approve the list of admitted candidates on October 13 at 4 pm.

CEE Kerala First Phase Centralised Allotment List: Steps To Check

  • Visit the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in.
  • Go to ‘PG Medical 2022-Candidate portal’
  • Log in with the application number and password.
  • Click on the ‘Allotment Result’ link.
  • The allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • It is necessary to take a printout of the allotment memo.
CEE Kerala Allotment Results
