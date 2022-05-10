CEE Assam 2022 Registration Process Begins At Astu.ac.in; Here's How To Apply

Image credit: Shutterstock CEE Assam 2022 registration process is started today, May 10

CEE Registration 2022: Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) commenced the application process for the Assam Combined Entrance Examination, or CEE Assam 2022, today, May 10, 2022. Candidates who are willing to appear for the examination can go to the ASTU official website - astu.ac.in to get the CEE Assam application form 2022. The last day to apply for the Assam CEE 2022 for admission to B.Tech programme in the State of Assam is May 31, 2022. To apply for Assam CEE, candidates have to go through a certain process such as registration, form filling, payment of application fee etc. (Also read: NSEE 2022 To be Conducted On June 21; Check Exam Details, Registration Process)

“Applicants need not send the Application Form or any other documents to the ASTU office. However, they should keep a printout of the Application Form for future reference and shall submit a copy during the admission counselling, if required,” the official notice reads.

The CEE Assam 2022 will be conducted on June 3, 2022 from 11 am to 12 pm. The CEE 2022 results will be out after 10 days of conducting the examination, according to the official information brochure.

CEE Assam 2022 Registration: Steps To Apply

Visit the Assam CEE official website - astu.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the “Assam CEE application form” link. On the online portal submit the login credentials. Fill in important details such as the name, address, and communication details in the CEE Assam 2022 application form. Upload required documents including passport-sized photograph, scanned signature etc. Pay the application fee in online mode through net banking/debit card/credit card. Review the application form and hit the “Submit” button. Take a printout of the confirmation for future reference.

“All the candidates who have submitted the online application and paid the examination fee till last date will be allowed to appear in CEE-2022 and their admit cards will be uploaded on the website as per the schedule. The university neither verify the information filled by the candidates in the application form nor verify any certificate of category/educational qualification for deciding the eligibility of candidates. The certificates of educational qualification and category (if applied under reserved category) will be verified by the concerned counselling authority,” ASTU on the information brochure said.