CDAC C-CAT 2023 Registration Underway; Exam From January 28

CDAC will release the C-CAT admit card on the official website on January 24 and candidates can download the admit card till January 28, 2023.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 26, 2022 4:13 pm IST

CDAC C-CAT 2023 exam will be held from January 28.
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) has released the C-DAC Computerized Common Admission Test (C-CAT) exam schedule. The online registration process for the exam is ongoing, and candidates can register through the official website– cdac.in. The last date to apply for the CDAC C-CAT exam is January 18, 2023.

The examination will be conducted on January 28 and January 29, 2023. Candidates can download the C-CAT admit card from January 24 to January 28. After the exam, the C-CAT ranks will be announced on February 9, 2023.

The first round of the counselling process which will include the online selection of courses and centres is scheduled to be conducted from February 9 to February 15, 2023. CDAC will declare the first round of seat allocation on February 17, the second round of seat allocation on February 27 and the third round of seat allocation (based on the second round of counselling) on March 9, 2023.

Every year, C-CAT is conducted in December or January (for February or March admissions) and in June or July (for August or September admissions). Candidates who qualify for the C-CAT exam are considered for admission to the C-DAC’s Post Graduate Diploma courses on the basis of the C-CAT ranks and can further participate in the counselling process.

C-DAC's Computerized Common Admission Test
