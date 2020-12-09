  • Home
CCSU BEd Result 2020 Declared At Ccsuniversity.ac.in; Details Here

The Chaudhary Charan Singh University Meerut has declared the BEd result on ccsuniversity.ac.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 9, 2020 3:03 pm IST | Source: Careers360

CCSU BEd Result 2020 Declared At Ccsuniversity.ac.in; Details Here
Chaudhary Charan Singh University Meerut Declares BEd Result
New Delhi:

The Chaudhary Charan Singh University Meerut (CCSU) has announced the BEd results. Candidates who took the BEd examinations in July 2020 can check the BEd 2020 results on the official website of the university on ccsuniversity.ac.in. Candidates can access the CCSU BEd 2020 result at the website using the roll numbers mentioned on the CCSU BEd admit cards.

CCSU BEd Result -- Direct Link

CCSU BEd Results: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university -- ccsuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: On the student’s section, click on the results

Step 3: Under professional courses, select Bed Result

Step 4: Insert CCSU BEd roll numbers

Step 3: Submit and access the CCSU BEd result 2020

Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut CCSU
