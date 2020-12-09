Chaudhary Charan Singh University Meerut Declares BEd Result

CCSU BEd Result 2020 Declared At Ccsuniversity.ac.in; Details Here
The Chaudhary Charan Singh University Meerut has declared the BEd result on ccsuniversity.ac.in.
Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 9, 2020 3:03 pm IST | Source: Careers360
The Chaudhary Charan Singh University Meerut (CCSU) has announced the BEd results. Candidates who took the BEd examinations in July 2020 can check the BEd 2020 results on the official website of the university on ccsuniversity.ac.in. Candidates can access the CCSU BEd 2020 result at the website using the roll numbers mentioned on the CCSU BEd admit cards.
CCSU BEd Result -- Direct Link
CCSU BEd Results: How To Check
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university -- ccsuniversity.ac.in
Step 2: On the student’s section, click on the results
Step 3: Under professional courses, select Bed Result
Step 4: Insert CCSU BEd roll numbers
Step 3: Submit and access the CCSU BEd result 2020
Click here for more Education News