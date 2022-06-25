CCMT 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Announced; Direct Link To Check

CCMT 2022 round 2 seat allotment result declared

The Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur has announced the seat allotment result for the Centralized Counseling for MTech/ MArch/ MPlan (CCMT) 2022 round 2. The CCMT 2022 round 2 seat allotment result has been released on the official website-- ccmt.admissions.nic.in. To check the CCMT 2022 round 2 allotment result, candidates will need to enter their GATE registration ID and password.

Candidates who are allotted a seat under CCMT 2022 round 2 counselling will have to pay the seat acceptance fee, upload the required documents, and submit willingness till Wednesday, June 29. Aspirants failing to upload required documents or pay the acceptance fee will lose their seat.

CCMT 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: How To Check

Visit the official website-- ccmt.admissions.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Seat allotment for Round-2 has been declared" option.

Now, click on the "Click here to view" link.

Enter your GATE registration ID and password, and click on 'sign in'.

Your CCMT 2022 seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Check and download the result.

CCMT 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Direct Link

CCMT 2022 seat allotment has been done on the basis of the merit list, choice list, category of the candidate, and availability of seats.

CCMT is a platform to apply for MTech/ MArch/ MPlan programmes, based on candidate's GATE score of 2020 ,2021 and 2022 in all NITs, IIEST Shibpur, some IIITs & GFTIs.