CCMT 2020: Special Round Counselling Registration Begins, Check At Ccmt.nic.in

CCMT-2020 is a common platform for students to apply for M.Tech., M.Arch., M.Plan., M.Des. programmes, based on their GATE score of years 2018, 2019 and 2020, in all NITs, IIEST Shibpur, and some IIITs & GFTIs.

New Delhi:

CCMT 2020, organised by Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur, has started the CCMT special round counselling registration on its official website ccmt.nic.in. Students will now be eligible to register for the CCMT 2020 special rounds counselling until August 25, 2020.

CCMT-2020 is a common platform for students to apply for M.Tech., M.Arch., M.Plan., M.Des. programmes, based on their GATE score of years 2018, 2019 and 2020, in all NITs, IIEST Shibpur, and some IIITs & GFTIs. The list of Participating Institutes is available on the website.

A fresh registration is required for the students who have already participated in the CCMT regular rounds counselling but also want to participate in the special rounds.

As per the notification on the website, “This year a new feature of online document verification has been introduced. For this purpose, after seat allotment, the candidates will be required to upload the needful documents. For all guidelines, the prospective candidates are advised to carefully read the information brochure and various other documents given in this website.”


