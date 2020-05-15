  • Home
CCMT 2020 registration starts: MTech admission in IITs and NITs

A new feature of online document verification for CCMT 2020 has been introduced by MNIT Jaipur.

Education | Edited by Team Careers360 | Updated: May 15, 2020 8:31 pm IST | Source: Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur

MNIT Jaipur has started CCMT 2020 registration
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons-- By Chitransh Gaurav
New Delhi:

Malaviya National Institute of Technology, or MNIT, Jaipur has started registration and choice filling for Centralised Counselling for MTech, MArch, MPlan, or CCMT 2020.

It has also introduced a new feature of online document verification for CCMT this year. After the allotment of seats, candidates can upload the required documents online.

Previously, the institute had postponed the registration and choice filling of Centralized Counselling for MSc and MSc (Tech) 2020, or CCMN 2020, until further notice due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Admission through CCMT 2020

CCMT is a common platform for admission to postgraduate programmes in National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST) Shibpur, West Bengal, some Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and government-funded technical institutes (GFTIs).

Admission to institutes, through CCMT, will be given on the basis of the Graduate Aptitude Test Engineering, or GATE, scores of 2018, 2019, and 2020.

