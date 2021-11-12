Cbseterm1online: Students React Online To CBSE Board Exam In Offline Mode

CBSE Term 1 exam from November 16

Students are demanding CBSE term 1 board exams to be conducted online or in the hybrid mode. Students due to take the board exams are using #cbseterm1online on Twitter and they are demanding an option of online mode of examination along with the offline only mode of exams in view of the pertaining Covid pandemic situation in the country. However, CBSE has not responded to any of the students' reactions.

Calling term board exams as a 'super spreader event,' students moved to the Supreme Court with their demand of conducting the board exams 2021 in offline mode.

Students are also demanding on Twitter that the board should give the option of taking the exam offline or online.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 1 board exam will commence from November 16. CBSE term 1 admit cards are out on cbse.gov.in and the board will conduct term 1 exams though OMR sheet.

A Twitter user questioned offline exams as the kids are not vaccinated.

Only ADULTS have been vaccinated,the KIDS are still roaming unvaccinated!When comes to vaccination, you guys can't prepare vaccines for the kids but when comes to exams you all are ready to stake the lives?#OnlineExamsForCBSEandICSE @cbseindia29 #MakeTerm1Hybrid — Md Owais Ansari (@MdAsimm_11) November 11, 2021

Term 1 examinations should be conducted online as they are yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine dose.cbse is responsible for our health.3rd wave can hit in the first week of december.we demand both offline/online exam.#cbseterm1online #MakeTerm1Hybridhttps://t.co/VZ1HFRt2kR — Asish (@its_me_asish18) November 6, 2021

Some students are demanding to cancel the board examination.

Now It's Time For Cancellation, Forget About Online.....

CBSE is conducting board exams in two terms this year and 50 per cent of the entire syllabus will be covered in term 1 examination. Term 1 will be based on objective type questions and term 2 will be based on the subjective type questions. CBSE will add marks of both term 1 and term 2 to derive the final CBSE board exam result 2022.