CBSE is expected to release revised draft on exam and results today

CBSE is expected to present a revised draft of the examination notification it had released regarding examination for remaining papers. Supreme Court, while hearing a petition filed by parents to cancel remaining board exams, had sought CBSE's answer and the matter was posted for hearing on June 23. The Board, yesterday, told Supreme Court that it had come up with an evaluation system where result would be announced on the basis of the last three papers.

The top court posted the matter for June 26 and directed CBSE to file a revised draft of its order.

Some key decisions came out after the Supreme Court hearing on June 25 which included CBSE and CISCE submitting that remaining exams scheduled in July stand cancelled.

CBSE told the court that it will allow students the option to appear for exam or skip it and have their result declared on the basis of last three papers. A decision similar to what CISCE announced regarding ICSE and ISC exams. CISCE, however, told top court that it will cancel the exam altogether and announce result on the basis of internal assessment.

The method CBSE will employ to assess students is expected to be notified today. The board will also announce its decision regarding conducting exams for students who choose to appear for the remaining papers. The board had told the top court that it will conduct exam for willing students when the time is conducive.