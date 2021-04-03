CBSE’s E-Pareeksha Portal: How It Will Benefit Students Appearing In Board Exams

CBSE’s e-pareeksha portal

The students who will be appearing for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams this year can access the ‘E Pareeksha’ portal to seek information about both practical and theory papers, date sheets and other exam centres. The students can access the online portal using the schools’ affiliation or board exams roll number of their school in place of user ID and password.

The portal has been divided into several sections including change of examination or practical centre, uploading internal grades for Class 12 students, uploading internal grades or practical data for Class 10 students, roll number wise list for Class 12 students and submission of marks for Class 12 practical exams.

The students can access their internal marks, admit cards and board exams related information on this portal. This initiative has been taken to help the students appear for the exams after an year of online classes.

They will be able to check their marks in the practical and theory papers and ask for reevaluation in case of any doubts. This is expected to increase the transparency in the evaluation process.

They can also apply for grievance redressal regarding the exams on the online portal.

The CBSE board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students will begin on May 4. Class 10 exams will end on June 7 and Class 12 exams will end on June 11.