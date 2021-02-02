CBSE’s COVID-19 Guidelines, Exams In Double Shifts; All You Need To Know

The Class 12 exams will begin on May 4 and will be held in two sessions, the first from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and the second between 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The Class 10 exams will begin on May 6, 2021, and will be held in a single shift.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Classes 10 and 12 date sheets for the upcoming board examinations. The Class 12 exams will begin on May 4 and will be held in two sessions, the first from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and the second between 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The Class 10 exams will begin on May 6, 2021, and will be held in a single shift. An additional 15 minutes time will be provided to the students to read the question papers. This time, apart from the regular exam-day guidelines, the CBSE has also released the COVID-19 guidelines such as all the board exams students will have to wear face masks. The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ also said that the exam centres will be allocated in a way to avoid overcrowding at one place.

Every year, approximately 1.5 million students appear for the CBSE Class 12 board examinations and 1.8 million students write the CBSE Class 10 board examinations. This year, the CBSE has reduced thirty percent of the board exams syllabus and introduced more option-based questions. The board practical exams will be conducted at the school-level starting March 1 till the beginning of the theory papers.

CBSE has issued certain features of Classes 10,12 board exam date sheets-

CBSE Class 12 Exams: important points





Class 12 board papers will be held in two shifts to reduce the number of days of conduct of examinations. In the second shift, those exams will be conducted which are not held abroad.

The exams will be conducted in the second shift only on four days.

Class 12 exams will be conducted for a total of 114 subjects

The CBSE Class 12 exams will start on May 4 with the English Elective / Core paper. The Class 12 CBSE Exams will end on June 11 with Entrepreneurship/ Biotechnology / Library and Information Science / Beauty and Wellness / Agriculture.

CBSE Class 10 Exams: important points





On days when the Class board exams will be held in the evening shift, Class 10 board exams will be held in the morning shift at more exam centres to maintain social distancing in and around the exam halls.

Class 10 exams will be conducted for a total of 75 subjects

The exams will begin on May 4 with language papers -- Odia, Kannada and Lepcha and will end on June 7 with the Computer Applications paper.

Most of the exams will be held for a duration of three hours but subjects including Painting, Carnatic Music and Hindustani Music will be conducted for two-hours’ duration between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm.

In addition to this, government has also tried to reduce the stress on the board exams students and follow COVID-19 protocols