CBSE's Annual Tele Counselling For Students, Parents Begins

Tele-counselling facility for CBSE students and parents start

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the tele-counselling facility for the Class 10 and Class 12 students and the parents. In its 24th edition this year, CBSE’s tele-counselling facility seeks to counsel students, provide expert advice, suggest course guides after Class 12, give tips on mental well-being, COVID-19-related protocol and deliver audio-visual messages. Students and parents can contact the toll-free number 1800 11 804.

A CBSE statement issued in this regard also said that in addition to the 83 experts Dost For Life mobile application, there are 24 principals, counsellors from CBSE affiliated schools across the country. The experts, principals and counsellors will remain available between 9:30 am and 5:30 pm from Monday to Friday. The CBSE’s Dost For Life mobile application is available on the Google Play Store.

During the pandemic, CBSE has taken several new initiatives such as the Manual on Mental health and wellness, Dost For Life app and series of webinars meant to upkeep the psychosocial well being and mental wellness of students, teachers and parents and would continue to do so, the CBSE statement added.

Also, the CBSE’s ‘Dost for Life’ application launched on May 10 includes educational material on social, emotional and behavioural issues such as exam anxiety, internet addiction disorder, depression, specific learning disability, substance use disorder, aggression and life skills to sensitise students and masses.