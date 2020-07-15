  • Home
CBSE result 2020: The CBSE Class 10 results will be published on the official websites of the Board at cbseresults.nic.in. Students can also check their result at cbse.nic.in and results.gov.in.

New Delhi:

CBSE 10th results will be announced soon. The CBSE Class 10 results will be published on the official websites of the Board at cbseresults.nic.in. Students can check their result at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and results.gov.in. Post-result updates like availability of certificates and mark sheet will be sent to students through DigiLocker. DigiLocker will intimate students of their marksheet and pass certificate once it is sent by the CBSE.

Apart from the official websites, the CBSE 10th results will also be available on the official UMANG websites and also through IVRS and SMS.

CBSE Assessment Scheme

a) For the students, who have completed all their examinations, their results will be declared based on their performance in the examinations.

b) For students who have appeared in the examinations in more than 3 subjects, the average of the marks obtained in best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.

c) For students who have appeared in the examinations in only 3 subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.

CBSE, as it has announced in the 12th results, is expected to conduct an optional examination in the subjects whose examinations scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to July 15, 2020 as soon as conditions are conducive as assessed and decided by the Central Government.

