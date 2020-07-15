CBSE 10th result 2020: The CBSE results will be released at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10 results will be released anytime from now. The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, the national level education board which conducts secondary and higher secondary annual certificate exams, will be publishing the CBSE 10th results for more than 18 lakh students on its official websites. The CBSE results will be released at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in.

Apart from the official websites, the Class 10 results for the students who had appeared for the examinations in March, will be released on the official UMANG app of the Government of India.

The results are also available through IVRS and SMS. The board will be sending the results to the mobile numbers registered with the board. Or, the candidates may call to the numbers provided by the Board to know their results.

The Board had released the CBSE 12th results on Monday.

This year the CBSE had to adopt an alternative assessment scheme after cancellation of exams in a few subjects due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The board has already released Class 12 results based on the alternative scheme. While for Class 12, the board award marks scored by a student in a subject, for Class 10 result it awards grades. Grades are awarded in a fashion to highlight a students' relative performance.

On Tuesday, the Human Resource Development or HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has confirmed that the CBSE Class 10 result will be declared on Wednesday.