The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) India has announced an online quiz competition for school students – the Wild Wisdom Global Challenge. The competition is open for students of Classes 6 to 9.

“The Wild Wisdom Global Challenge. is an attempt to provide a unique opportunity for students to delve deeper into amazing wildlife, gain knowledge and take pride in its natural diversity. This initiative aims to instill a sense of concern for the natural world and inspire our students to demonstrate their concern for conservation,” reads an official statement.

The quiz will have three rounds. The gear-up round will be held in April-September 2021. School Challenge or the national round is scheduled for October and the international round is scheduled for December. The schedule, however, is tentative, the CBSE said.

Registration for the quiz started on April 5 and the last date to apply is August 31. Schools can register for the quiz by signing up on https://quiz.wwfindia.org/register . The registration fee is Rs 20 per student.

More information on CBSE-WWF Wild Wisdom Global Challenge can be found on the website quiz.wwfindia.org.