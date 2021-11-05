  • Home
CBSE Will Release Term 1 Exam Roll Numbers On November 9; Check Latest Update Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the term 1 board exam roll number on November 9.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 5, 2021 10:23 pm IST

CBSE will release the term 1 board exam roll number on November 9
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the term 1 board exam roll number on November 9 on the official website-- cbse.nic.in. The board will also release a set of guidelines on conduct of Class 10, 12 term 1 board exams.

CBSE will conduct term 1 board exams for minor subjects from November 16 and for major subjects from November 30. CBSE will also release the board exam admit cards and students can refer to the exam center, exam timing, reporting time and other crucial details through it.

For students of Class 10, minor subject paper will begin from November 17 and major subject paper will begin from November 30.

For students of Class 12, minor papers will begin from November 16 and major subject exams will commence from December 1.

CBSE has been notified to fix the date sheet for minor exams to reduce time. The board said: "CBSE is offering 114 subjects in Class XII and 75 subjects in Class X. Meaning thereby, CBSE has to conduct the examination of a total 189 subjects. If the examination of all subjects is conducted, the entire duration of the examination would be about 45-50 days. Therefore, to avoid learning loss of students, CBSE would conduct the examinations of the following subjects by fixing date sheet across all affiliated schools in India and abroad:- Class-X (Subjects offered by all schools)"

Term 1 board exam will be conducted in an objective type mode and students will fill in the correct option through the OMR sheet.

CBSE term 1 board exam will be held within 90 minutes of duration and PwD candidates will be given 30 minutes of additional time .

