  CBSE Will Consider Feedback On Answer Keys While Preparing Result: Board On Term 1 Exam Evaluation

CBSE Will Consider Feedback On Answer Keys While Preparing Result: Board On Term 1 Exam Evaluation

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will consider the feedback of subject experts on the answer keys while preparing term 1 board exam results.

Education | Edited by Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Dec 3, 2021 1:17 pm IST

CBSE term 1 board exams commenced from November 30
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will consider the feedback of subject experts on the answer keys while preparing term 1 board exam results. Schools must share any observations about the question paper or answer keys with the board. Board will consider the feedback and observations while preparing the term 1 exam result.

CBSE is conducting term 1 board exams through OMR sheets and students' responses are checked on the same day. To avoid any possibility of ambiguity in questions or discrepancy in answer keys, the board has said it will consider all feedback while preparing so that no students are disadvantaged.

The board on Friday issued a notice and said, “It is to be noted that the observations or feedback received will be duly considered on the recommendation of subject experts at the time of preparation of results so that no student is put to any disadvantage.”

“Although every possible care is taken by the Board, there may still be a possibility of some ambiguity in questions or discrepancy in answer keys. However, the Board has a well settled system to address such issues. Therefore, it is informed that the evaluators may check/evaluate the OMRs according to the answer keys provided to them,” the board added.

“As such, it has already been communicated to schools that if there is any observation about the question paper or answer keys, the same should sent to the Board after the examination,” CBSE said further.

CBSE is conducting the term 1 board exams for students of Classes 10 and 12. For the first time the CBSE question paper will be based on objective type questions where answers are to be marked on an OMR sheet provided by CBSE. Schools will be required to scan and upload the answer key on CBSE exam portal.

