CBSE Website Crash On Result Day: Angry Students Share Memes On Social Media

cbseresults.nic.in has crashed again during CBSE 10th result 2020. Students, who have been waiting for their board exam results have expressed their anger on a social media post by Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 15, 2020 1:50 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The CBSE’s website crashed again due to heavy traffic. As cbse.nic.in was not working, angry students took to social media to complain and ridicule the situation as as they could not check their CBSE 10th result 2020. Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has made the announcement of CBSE Class 10 result 2020.

“@cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class X and can be accessed at cbseresults.nic.in,” Mr. Pokhriyal said.

Replying to Mr. Pokhriyal’s post, many students shared screenshots of the CBSE website that either did not display the result link or showed some form of error.

“Kidhar hai result?”, one student who could not find the result link on cbse.nic.in, replied

“And once again site has been crashed….” another student said.

Some used memes to express their nervousness:

#CBSE10thRESULT2020 is now trending with hilarious memes.

Meanwhile, students can check their CBSE Class 10 result by using alternative options like IVRS, UMANG app and SMS.

Students can access their CBSE 10th result marksheets and certificates from the DigiLocker app or website. Phone number registered with CBSE will be required to log in and download CBSE 10th result 2020 marksheet and certificate from DigiLocker.

