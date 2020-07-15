Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Website Crash, Check 10th Result Through IVRS, UMANG, SMS

CBSE Class 10 result 2020 has been declared on cbseresults.nic.in. The official website has crashed again due to heavy traffic. Students can use alternative options like interactive voice response system, or IVRS, SMS, and the UMANG app to check CBSE Class 10 result. Marksheets and certificates of CBSE 10th result 2020 can be downloaded from the Digilocker website or App.

To check CBSE result 2020 from cbseresults.nic.in, candidates will be required to use roll number, school number, centre number and admit card ID as login credentials.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2020 Through IVRS, SMS

CBSE Class 10th result 2020 are also available through IVRS and via SMS. CBSE will send the results to the mobile numbers registered with the board. Candidates may call to the numbers provided by the Board to know their results. However, candidates are advised to cross-check their result from the official website as and when available.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2020 On UMANG App

Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance, or UMANG app is also hosting CBSE Class 10 results. The app is developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD).

Candidates can download the app from Google PlayStore (Android) or App Store (iOS) and access their CBSE result 2020.

CBSE 10th Result 2020: Marksheet, Certificate From DigiLocker

Marksheets and certificates of CBSE class 10 result will be available on DigiLocker, a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY). Candidates can login to the website, digilocker.gov.in by using their mobile numbers registered with CBSE and download CBSE result 2020 marksheet.

The DigiLocker app is also available on Google PlayStore (Android) and App Store (iOS).