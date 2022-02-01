Board warns against CBSE board exam dates fake notice

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has warned students against a fake public notice being circulated widely on the schedule of the CBSE 2022 board examination. The fake notice dates January 24 says that the CBSE 2022 exam has been scheduled from May 4, 2022.

“The board examinations for Class 10 and 12 will commence from May 4, 2022 (Wednesday),” the fake notification said.

It further added that schools will be allowed to conduct Practical/ Project/ Internal Assessment of Class 12 from March 1, 2022 (Tuesday) to the last date of conduct of theory examination of the same class.

The fake notice said: “Similarly, schools will be allowed to conduct the Practical/ Project/ Internal Assessment of Clas 10 from March 1, 2022 (Tuesday) to the last date of conduct of theory examinations of the same class.

However rejecting it, the board has taken to its micro-blogging site to confirm that the notice being circulated is fake.

CBSE which is holding a two-term exam for the 2021-22 academic session is yet to announce an update on the second term exams. The board has already held the Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exams in November-December 2021 and is expected to release the term 1 scorecards soon. The CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 has been scheduled for March-April 2022. Once the CBSE term 2 datesheets are released, the candidates will be able to check them on the official website -- cbse.gov.in.

The board has already released the term 2 Class 10, 12 sample papers on the CBSE website, hinting that the board will be holding the term 2 exams as per schedule in March-April 2022.