CBSE Warns Students Against Fake Website, Asks Them Not To Make Payments On That Portal

Central Board of Secondary Education Thursday warned students and parents against a fake website of the board and asked them not to make any payments on the portal.

Updated: Dec 15, 2022 8:50 pm IST

CBSE Warns Students Against Fake Website, Asks Them Not To Make Payments On That Portal
CBSE warned students and parents against a fake website of the board
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education Thursday warned students and parents against a fake website of the board and asked them not to make any payments on the portal for downloading admit cards for class 10 and 12 exams. "It has come to the notice of the board that certain unscrupulous elements have created a website resembling the official CBSE website-- cbse.gov.in.

"This fake website has been created with the address https://cbsegovt.com/ and is blatantly duping unsuspecting students, schools and parents by sending messages to deposit money for creating and downloading the admit card for CBSE class 10 and 12, 2023 examinations," the board said in an advisory.

Also Read|| Government Fact Check Warns Students Of Fake CBSE Website Demanding Registration Fee

It asked the public and stakeholders to be "extremely careful and not respond to any such fake messages and websites". The board does not take any fees directly from any students or parents for downloading admit cards, it added. The class 10 and 12 board exams are slated to be held from February 15 next year. The board has, however, not announced the exam schedule yet.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

CBSE Exam Dates
