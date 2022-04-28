Image credit: Shutterstock Careers360's live webinar on ‘Choosing Your Board: CBSE Or IB?’ will be conducted on April 30

Careers360 is set to conduct a webinar on ‘Choosing Your Board: CBSE Or IB?’ for the students. The Careers360 webinar, the accessibility of which will be free of cost, focuses on helping students to embrace the most suited education board for higher education and career goals. The webinar on ‘Choosing Your Board: CBSE Or IB?’ will be held on April 30 from 5 pm to 6 pm in the evening. The webinar will have two speakers -- Mahesh Balakrishnan, Development and Recognition Manager, India and Nepal, International Baccalaureate (IB) and Aditi Misra, Principal, DPS International School, Gurugram; Vice-Chairperson, NPSC.

“Choosing the most suited education board is crucial for a student to be able to work more systematically towards their higher education and career goals. Not only will your board determine the kind of education that you will get in your school years, but also, what your skill set would constitute,” Careers360 webinar page said this to make students understand the importance of education boards in career.

“While choosing an education board, students and their parents often have questions about what subjects and combinations the board would offer, what the teaching pedagogy would be, how well the board is recognised nationally and internationally, how shall the board support the student's pursuit of higher education within and outside the country, and much more. Hence, Careers360 brings to you this webinar, to help you get answers to all your questions regarding choosing the most suited education board, and therefore, make the right choice,” it added.

Mahesh Balakrishnan has an extensive background in Sales and Marketing and over two decades of global business development experience across multiple industries. Mr Balakrishnan is Development and Recognition Manager, India and Nepal, IB. His experience includes working with regulators, policymakers, and industry leaders. He is a passionate teacher and mentor, with a decade of experience in education. Mr Balakrishnan has worked across higher and primary education, online learning, and technology in education. He has been actively mentoring students and guiding them on education and career choices.

An educator for close to four decades, Aditi Mishra is currently the Principal, DPS International School, Gurugram, and Vice-Chairperson, NPSC. She has formerly worked with DPS, RK Puram, Vasant Kunj, and Dubai. She has authored and ideated several books for children, and continues to train educators through the Centre for Excellence, CBSE. She has also been felicitated with the Teachers' Award by CBSE.

“This is a sponsored article and NDTV is not responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever to at all that is stated in the sponsored article and/or also with regard to the views, claims, specifications of the advertised product provided by Careers360. It is solely the responsibility of the reader to verify and confirm anything stated/ featured in the sponsored article before attaching any credibility to it.”