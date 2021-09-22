CBSE To Use BlockChain Technology To Document Board Exam Results

CBSE will use BlockChain Technology for documenting Class 10, 12 board exam results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will use BlockChain Technology to document board exam results. The CBSE’s Academic (BlockChain) Documents, or ABCD, has been set up using BlockChain Technology so that certificates are recorded in a linked chain structure. BlockChain Technology seeks to ensure that the academic documents are kept in a secure and tamper-proof manner and can be accessed online in a trusted and verifiable system.

To begin with, a CBSE statement said, the board has made available the digitally signed certificates of Class 10 and Class 12 for years 2019 to 2021 and will gradually push the certificates of previous years in the coming months.

Upon issuance of new certificates by CBSE, the digitally signed certificates will be sent to the BlockChain based system creating an additional secure link. This network is established with nodes at Bangalore, Pune and Jaipur. Presently, the Certificate Chain is managed by NIC at its data centres, the CBSE statement added.

This has been done in technical collaboration with Centre of Excellence for Block Chain Technology of National Informatics Centre under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

CBSE had earlier developed its own digital academic repository called ‘Parinam Manjusha’ in 2016. This repository has been integrated with NEGD’s (National e-Governance Division) Digital Locker platform.

The Academic BlockChain Document can be used by various educational institutes for verification at the time of admission for higher studies and companies for job offers. It can also be used for the online counselling by the institutes, by integrating their systems with plug-in interfaces, CBSE said.

It further added: “The banks and financial institutions can also use this system for sanctioning of educational loans and merit-based scholarship based on the qualifications of the applicants. One can verify the authenticity of the certificates even after several years of issuance. It will provide the trail of all the insertions or changes made on a particular certificate. It results in Transparent, Tamper Proof and Paperless usage of certificate. It also substantially cuts down the time for verification and reduces paperwork.”