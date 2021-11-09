CBSE To Use Advanced Data Analytics To Conduct Fair Exams

CBSE will use advanced data analytics in the exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will use advanced data analytics in the exams administered by the board like the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET), board examinations and it will also strengthen the reliability of the National Achievement Survey (NAS). Through this technique, the board will ensure that all the exams are conducted in a fair manner and any irregularity is prevented in academic testing.

CBSE conducted a pilot analysis on January 2021 CTET examination data in collaboration with Central Square Foundation (CSF) and Playpower Labs. This analysis helped in developing algorithms to identify suspicious data patterns at the centre and the individual test-taker level.

On the basis of developed algorithms, CBSE decided to use advanced data analytics to detect, respond and therefore, in the long run, prevent any irregularities in academic testing across all major CBSE administered exams in the country.

In an official statement, CBSE said: “On the basis of such analysis, CBSE aims to identify examination centres where the data indicates the existence of malpractices during the conduct of examinations. Post this, appropriate measures can be taken by CBSE to strengthen the reliability of the examinations and to deter any such malpractices in the future.”

“While all efforts are being made to prevent use of unfair means practices during conduct of examinations in physical terms through monitoring by appointing external observers/flying squads and use of CCTV, CBSE has decided further to improve upon it by using advance data analytics to detect cases/centres while there is a high probability of recourse to unfair means during examinations,” the statement added further.