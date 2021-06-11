CBSE To Train Teachers On ‘Storytelling As Pedagogy’

The webinars will be live-streamed on the YouTube channel of the CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced a free training programme on ‘Storytelling as Pedagogy’. The programme consists of one webinar, course material, and assessment and it will be delivered online in different languages, the council said.

In a diverse country like India where classrooms are filled with students from different cultural backgrounds, storytelling can help in achieving the goal of having inclusive classrooms, the CBSE said.

“It is pertinent to have inclusive classrooms, create empathy in the classroom and allow students to reach universal understanding through the personal experiences of other students and community at large. Stories may serve this purpose as they open the mind so that the hearer is ready to take things in,” the CBSE said.

“Storytelling as a pedagogical tool may provide a way to transform this multicultural, diverse classroom into an inclusive classroom where students understand each other and appreciate and celebrate the diversity,” it said, adding that storytelling changes the atmosphere of classrooms and enhances the learning environment.

The webinars will be held in five languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, Bangla and Punjabi, between June 14 and 29.

CBSE said the contents of the webinars shall be the same and asked participants to attend one webinar of their preferred language. Based on demand, webinars will be held in more languages, it added.

The webinars will be live-streamed on the YouTube channel of the board. Find more details about the training programme here.